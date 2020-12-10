Airline announces flights from Dubai at 1 Dirham base fare

An airline has announced discounted fares from Dubai. Cebu Pacific, the national air carrier of Philippines’ has announced this. Cebu Pacific also announced that it is resuming daily flights from Dubai to Manila starting December 14, 2020.

Cebu pacific has launched its seat sale starting December 10 until December 12, 2020. During this three-day seat sale, Dubai-Manila flights are available for as low as Dh1 one-way, base fare. Travel period is from August 1 to November 2021.

All passengers must also register on the Covid-19 DXB app beforehand. Passengers with existing travel funds may also use their balance to book new flights. Passengers can For a list of travel requirements, testing options, flexibility options visit https://bit.ly/CEB