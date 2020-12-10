Apple iOS 14.3 will add support for the AirPods Max wireless headphones. Know more

Apple has launched the iOS 14.3 Release Candidate model for builders and public beta testers, and the ultimate launch of iOS 14. Three ought to be touchdown in your iPhones on or earlier than December 14. The largest trace of the data comes from Apple’s announcement that the Apple Fitness+, a subscription-based health service powered by the Apple Watch, rolls out on December 14.

It is fascinating to notice that Apple has switched from utilizing Gold Master to Release Candidate for what is the ultimate beta launch, barring any tweaks for stability or options. Till now, Apple used the Gold Master to indicate what was the ultimate take a look at the launch of an iOS construct earlier than the ultimate model rolled out for all customers.

There can be additional updates for the Health app, Weather app, Clips, and Safari, which now provides the power to set Ecosia as your default search engine. Apple will even introduce the brand new privateness data part for all apps listed on the App Store.