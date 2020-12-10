BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy attacked in West Bengal

BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked in West Bengal. The incident took place as the BJP leaders were going to Diamond Harbour in West Bengal”s South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata.

“On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji”s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also completely ransacked in another incident. Stones were pelted at the car of BJP leader in South 24 Parganas.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from West Bengal DGP over reports of a security lapse during BJP national president JP Nadda’s visit to the poll-bund state, sources told India TV.