“China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers,” said Union Minister

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve said, “This is not a farmers’ protest. China and Pakistan are behind this agitation.”

He said, “Earlier, these ‘foreign elements’ nudged the Muslim community after the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed. They were told that they would have to leave the country if CAA and NRC come into force.” Danve also asked, “But, was even one Muslim asked to go out?”

He further added, “Now, they are telling the farmers that the government is putting them at a loss. This is a foreign conspiracy. Farmers in our country should think about this.” Sena spokesperson and former Union minister Arvind Sawant told that the BJP leaders are out of their senses because they lost power in Maharashtra.