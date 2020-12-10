Country to begin Covid vaccination from December 27

The vaccination for coronavirus infection will begin from December 27 in Israel. This was announced by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel has received its first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.

” This is a great celebration for Israel. The first vaccinations will be given on December 27,” Benjamin Netanyahu said. “Tomorrow another shipment is arriving, a much larger one. I’m asking that every Israeli citizen be vaccinated, and to do so, requested to set an example and be the first person being vaccinated in Israel,” he added.

The shipment was the first of eight million doses Israel ordered from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.