Covid-19 Updates: 1255 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1255 new coronavirus cases along with 657 new recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 181,405. The total recoveries now stood at 161,741. The death toll has reached at 602. At present there are 19062 active cases in UAE.

Also Read: COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases continuing in the same range today

156,425 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till date has reached at 17.17 million.

UAE has earlier announced a mass vaccination programme in the country. The health workers in the country has welcomes the government’s move to use Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine.