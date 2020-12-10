COVID-19 Updates: US records 220,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

Yesterday, the United States reported 3,103 COVID-19 deaths and a record number of hospitalizations also increased on December 8.

As per the report, 222,994 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. The earliest daily case record was set last Thursday when the U.S. reported 219,394 cases. Since the start of pandemic, the U.S. has reported more than 15.4 million COVID-19 cases and 290,000 deaths.

Earlier, for the purpose of the new COVID-19 order, the governor said the state has been divided into five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.