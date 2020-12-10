“Freedom means the supremacy of human rights everywhere”: Human Rights Day….

Human Rights Day is observed annually on December 10 around the world. It was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The day is to raise awareness about cultural, social, and physical rights and to corroborate the welfare of society in all possible contexts. The UDHR specifies the rights every human is entitled to, regardless of the religion, race, colour, language, sex, political or other opinion, property, birth or other status, national or social origin.

A statement on the UN website on Human Rights Day reads, “Human rights are at the heart of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as in the absence of human dignity we cannot hope to drive sustainable development. Human Rights are driven by progress on all SDGs, and the SDGs are driven by advancements on human rights.”

The theme for Human Rights Day 2020 is relatable and in line with the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme is “Recover Better – Stand Up for Human Rights”. It also aims to use human rights standards to tackle inequalities, discrimination and exclusion and address the failures exploited by the pandemic.