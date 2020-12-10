ICC announced ODI ranking: Virat Kohli in top position

He is The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ODI tanking. Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli maintained his top position in the ranking. Virat Kohli is placed in the top position with 870 points.

Indian skipper is followed by Rohit Sharma, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Ross Taylor and Australia captain Aaron Finch. Indian batsman, Hardik Pandya has entered the list. Hardik Pandya with 553 points in placed at 49th position.

? One ?, two fifties

? 249 runs at 83 Australia captain Aaron Finch, who was the top run-scorer in the #AUSvIND ODIs, has moved into the top five in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings ? pic.twitter.com/U2ZSH5fDCW — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

Australian bowler Trent Boult is in the top position in the ICC ODI ranking for bowlers with 722 points. He is followed by Bangladesh’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Josh Hazlewood, who picked up six wickets at 30 during the #AUSvIND ODI series, has moved to No.6 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings ? FULL RANKINGS ?? https://t.co/lRP67a820b pic.twitter.com/5wZrViPhcU — ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2020

Also Read; BCCI announces date and venues