ICC announced ODI ranking: Virat Kohli in top position

Dec 10, 2020, 07:54 pm IST

He is The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ODI tanking. Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli maintained his top position in the ranking. Virat Kohli is placed in the top position with 870 points.

Indian skipper is followed by  Rohit Sharma, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Ross Taylor and Australia captain Aaron Finch. Indian batsman, Hardik Pandya has entered the list. Hardik Pandya with 553 points in placed at 49th position.

Australian bowler Trent Boult is in the top position in the ICC ODI ranking for bowlers with 722 points. He is followed by  Bangladesh’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

