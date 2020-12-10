Kerala Election updates: 25% polling so far, Voting started early at some places…..

The second phase of polling in the local government elections has started. Voters in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts are registering their right to vote today.

In the second phase, Minister AC Moideen was the first voter to register to vote in Vadakancherry, Thrissur. Voters reached several polling booths from 6.30 am. Polling is being conducted with strict restrictions in the context of Covid.

Polling at St. Sebastian ‘s School, Palakkad was disrupted due to a mechanical problem. The second voting machine to fix this also broke down. With this, a third voting machine arrived but it also failed. Following this, the voters came out in protest. Later, technical experts resolved the issue and resumed voting. Polling was suspended for two hours.

There are 98,57,208 voters in the second phase, including 47,28,489 men, 51,28,361 women, 93 transgender and 265 NRIs. This includes 57,895 first-time voters. 12,643 polling booths have been set up. Webcasting has also been installed at 473 problem polling booths.