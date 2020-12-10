Kerala Election updates: 36% polling till 11 am: Wayanad ahead, Palakkad behind…..

The second phase of polling in the local government elections is in progress. Almost all the booths in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad districts have been well crowded since morning. As of 12 noon, the turnout was 41%. Wayanad district has registered the highest number of votes so far.

Polling is being conducted with strict restrictions in the context of Covid. Voting started at 6 am in Kottayam Mundakkayam Kuttikkal. In Kolangal panchayath, polling started at 6 and was stopped after 17 people cast their votes. On the instructions of the Collector, 17 votes cast before seven were removed. Attempts were made to recall as many voters as possible.