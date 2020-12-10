See how reverse dieting help you lose weight. Know more!!!

Many claimed that reverse dieting can also reduce the risk of binge eating after prolonged caloric restriction, so theoretically it may help ease individuals back into a normal diet. However, there is no current research to support that reverse dieting will help you lose weight.

Reverse dieting typically involves increasing calorie intake by 50–100 calories per week above your baseline, which is the number of calories you’re currently consuming to maintain your weight. This period lasts 4–10 weeks, or until you reach your target, pre-diet intake. While some claimed that reverse dieting can be an effective method to ramp up weight loss and energy levels, others dismiss it as unnecessary and ineffective. This article takes a close look at reverse dieting to determine whether it’s helpful for weight loss.

After being on a restricted diet for an extended period time, your body will start conserving energy, and your resting metabolic rate will slow down. Increasing your calorie intake, as recommended in reverse dieting, will supposedly give your body the boost it needs to start burning more calories again.