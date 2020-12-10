‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to replace expats working in the country by 2024

A gulf country has announced a decision which is a big setback to expats working in the country. Bharain has announced a decision to replace expats with nationals. Bahrain’s Ministry of Works and Municipality Affairs is planning to to replace expats with citizens by 2024

Around 446 foreigners are currently working at the ministry. This is around 17% of the total workforce. The total cost of their employment, housing and transport allowances as well as air tickets and their families ‘accommodation over the past two years has been BD17 million. The ministry has till now terminated 49 expats as part of its Bahrainisation scheme.

Foreigners account for more than half of Bahrain’s 1.7 million population.