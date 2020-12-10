“There is no place for violence in democracy”: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there no place for violence in democracy. He said this while referring to the protest by farmers. He was addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

“I had to take on the fight head on with no cabinet in place. In the process, I contracted the disease as well. It was challenging, we built everything… built Covid infrastructure single-handedly,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He said about tackling the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“There is no place for violence in democracy. MSP will not end at any cost. I support one nation, one mandi,” he added.