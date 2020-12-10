‘This government will not stay forever’: BJP president JP Nadda

BJP national president, JP Nadda has claimed that BJP will come to power in West Bengal with more than 200 seats. He also said that the TMC government will not stay forever. BJP national president launched the ‘Griha Sampark Abhiyan’ in Kolkata as part of the party’s ‘Aar Noi Annay’ (No More Injustice) campaign. Nadda also inaugurated nine party offices in the state.

“Intolerance, thy name is Mamata. Bengal has always been known as a state that believes in exchanging views and showing tolerance to all people. Rabindranath Tagore and Rishi Aurobindo are known for their global views but today we only see intolerance,” said Nadda.

“Our leaders and party workers are being murdered every day. Legislator Debendranath Roy’s murder was passed off as suicide by the police and the killers of Manish Shukla are yet to be arrested. We lost a party worker this morning as well. Police in this state have been politicised. This government will not stay forever,” said Nadda.