3 died as car falls into drain

3 People including a teenager lost their lives and 2 others were injured as the car they were travelling fell into a drain. The accident took place near Salarpur village under Sector-49 police station in Noida. The deceased have been identified as Preet (14), Satyaveer Singh (22) and Kuldeep (27).

There were five passengers in the car. They were on their way to attend a wedding-related function in Garhi Chaukhandi village in Noida.

“The Maruti Celerio fell straight into a drain near Salarpur apparently due to high speed. The passengers were eventually taken out and sent to a hospital where three of them were declared dead,” said police .