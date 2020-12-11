Gulf country exempts tourists from quarantine and pre-flight PCR tests

A gulf country has decided to exempt tourists from quarantine and pre-flight PCR tests. Oman has decided this. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

“The ministry would like to inform you that, based on the instructions received from the Ministry of Health, it has become possible to exempt tourists from quarantine and polymerase testing (PCR) before coming to the Sultanate, provided they adhere to the procedures that include a compulsory international health insurance that covers the costs of treatment of Cpovid-19 disease during their residency in the Sultanate”, a statement issued by the Ministry said.

“Before departing for their travel to the Sultanate, they will also have to register for the polymerase test that will take place on arrival at the Sultanate’s airports on the emushrif.om.covid19 page, and upload the Tarassud Plus program of the Ministry of Health,” the statement added.

As per the new guidelines, the period of stay in Oman should be less than two weeks. Tourists should stick to the place of residence and not to share rooms or mix with others until the PCR test result appears.