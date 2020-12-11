Gulf country to provide free Covid-19 vaccine for all residents, citizens

A gulf country has announced that it will provide free Covid-19 vaccine for all residents, citizens. Bahrain has announced this. The distribution of the vaccine will be done through 27 medical centres.

“The confirmation of approval by the National Health Regulatory Authority of the kingdom of Bahrain followed thorough analysis and review undertaken by the authority of all available data”, said the national news agency in Bahrain.

Earlier, Bahrain government has revealed that the country has become the second nation in the world to grant an emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Bahrain had also approved Sinopharm’s Covid19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.