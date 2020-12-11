Iran-Afghanistan opens first rail link for trade….Read more!!!

ISLAMABAD – Afghanistan and Iran inaugurated the first railway link between them, expressing hope that the landmark move will boost trade and travel links across the region. The 225-kilometer line connects the eastern Iranian city of Khaf to the western Afghan city of Herat, providing a crucial transport link to landlocked Afghanistan.

Attaullah Nasib is the director of a the Afghanistan Investment Facilitation Unit, told that his country was currently connected to the railway networks of central Asia all the way to China. The Khaf-Herat line, would provide Afghan traders with access to Iran’s railroads and seaports as well as to the rail networks of European countries.

“The railway station inaugurated here today…will enhance Afghanistan’s economy, with a focus on long-term strategic economic development to increase domestic growth, regional stability, and promote a positive economic environment, which will foster private investment,” he said.