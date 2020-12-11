NASA shares mesmerizing sonification of Crab Nebula….Watch video!!!

The official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, shared the video which shows sonification of the Crab Nebula. The caption on YouTube explains about the Nebula in detail.

According to the post, the Crab Nebula first appeared in Earth’s sky in 1054 AD. “Modern telescopes have captured its enduring engine powered by a quickly spinning neutron star that formed when a massive star collapsed. The combination of rapid rotation and a strong magnetic field generates jets of matter and anti-matter flowing away from its poles, and winds outward from its equator,” it added.

“Can’t believe how beautiful it is,” wrote an Instagram user. “It looks like an ORCHESTRA,” shared another. “This is super pretty. How far away is this nebula?” said a third. “No sound has caught my attention quite like this one. Very inspiring,” commented a fourth.