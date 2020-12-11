Pothys clothing store in Thiruvananthapuram closed!!!

Pothys, a leading clothing retailer in Thiruvananthapuram, has been shut down. A price cut was announced at the showroom yesterday. This caused a huge crowd. Authorities took action against the company, citing a serious breach of the Covid Code.

In July, Pothys’ license was revoked by the district administration. The action followed a subsequent finding that Covid protocols had been violated. The company had violated the warnings issued by the municipality.

Covid was confirmed at the time for 17 people in Pothys. However, it was reported that the institutions have not taken any necessary security measures. The Pothys supermarket remained open on Sundays, even after the triple lockdown was announced. The license revocation process followed the same.