State government announces date of reopening of higher educational institutions

A state government had decided to reopen the higher educational institutions in the state. The Uttarakhand state government has announced the date of reopening of higher educational institutions in the state. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting .

The higher educational institutions in the state will reopen from December 15. The government will issue new guidelines for the number of students allowed inside the class.

There are about 500 government, non-government and private colleges in the state, along with 32 government and non-government universities.

Earlier the state government had decided to reopen schools in the state by mid-November; however, that decision was postponed.