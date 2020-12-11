The only Indian to serve in Army, Navy and Air Force turns 100

Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill, the only one officer, who served in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, celebrated his 100th birthday today. The retired officer served in World War II and the India-Pakistan war in 1965. He was born in 1920 in Patiala and went on to study at Government College in Lahore. He joined the Royal Air Force in 1942 and was commissioned as Pilot Officer. He then joined the Indian Navy and served on the high seas.

Congratulate Col. Prithipal Singh Gill who turns 100 today. He bears the unique distinction of having served in all the three Armed Forces. Sir, wish you many more years of good health and may you continue to always inspire all of us. @adgpi pic.twitter.com/jmIqeXdLB7 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 11, 2020

Finally, he was designated as a Gunner Officer with the Indian Army. He retired as a Sector Commander with the Assam Rifles in Manipur. Col Prithipal Singh Gill (without family consent) joined the Royal Indian Air Force and was commissioned as Pilot Officer stationed at Karachi, flying Howard aircraft. His Air Force career came to an end after his father forced him to leave due to safety concerns. Netizens wished the veteran on social media. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh tweetefd, “Congratulate Col. Prithipal Singh Gill who turns 100 today. He bears the unique distinction of having served in all the three Armed Forces. Sir, wish you many more years of good health and may you continue to always inspire all of us.”

