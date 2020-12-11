UAE releases list of Covid-19 vaccine centres

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in UAE has issued the list of the clinics and hospitals at which residents can now take the Covid-19 vaccine. Earlier, the UAE government has officially registered the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

In Dubai, residents can get the vaccine at Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital. In Sharjah, vaccine is available at Wasit Medical Centre in Sharjah from 4 pm to 9 pm. In Ajman, it is available at Al Humaidiya Centre from 9 am to 12.30 pm and from 5 pm to 8.30 pm. In Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah, it is available at the Al Bait Metwahid centre and Murashied Medical Centre respectively.

Those interested in receiving the vaccine must carry their Emirates IDs and a Ministry health card, which can be procured from Tasheel Health Centres. Appointments can be booked through a network of health centres and clinics run by the MoHAP.

Abu Dhabi

>Burjeel Hospital, Al Najdah Street – Abu Dhabi

>Burjeel Medical City, 28th St – Mohamed Bin Zayed City

>Medeor 24×7 Hospital, Al Falah St – Zone 1 – Abu Dhabi

>LLH Hospital, Muroor Road Zone 1E3-02 – Abu Dhabi

>Burjeel Medical Center, Makani Mall,Al Shamkha

>Burjeel Medical Center, Deerfields Mall, Shahama

>Burjeel Medical Center, Precinct B-01 Al Zeina

>Burjeel Medical Center, Yas Mall

>Burjeel Medical Center MHPC

>Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Reem Island

>Burjeel Oasis Medical Center, Beda Zayed

>Tajmeel Kids Park, Shahama. 12 Street, Emirates Park Zoo and Resorts, Shahama.

Musaffah

>Lifecare Hospital, M-24, Musaffah, Near Village Mall

>LLH Hospital, M 7, Al Mussafah

>Occumed Clinic, Musaffah Industrial, Musaffah

Al Ain:

>Medeor International Hospital, ‘AsharijBida Bin Ammar

>Burjeel Royal Hospital, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed – Road

>Burjeel Medical Centre Barari Mall, Al Ain

Seha’s Al Zafarana Centre for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination

>Al Bateen Health Centre

>Al Maqtaa Health Centre

>Mohamed bin Zayed City Health Centre

>Baniyas Health Centre

>Khalifa City Health Centre

>Al Falah Health Centre

>Al Bahia Health Centre

>Oud Al Tawbah Centre for Diagnosis and Comprehensive Examination

>Hili Health Centre

>Al Yahar Health Centre

>Al Muwaiji Health Centre

>Mezyad Health Centre

>Neama Health Centre

>Al Quoa Health Centre

>Al Hayer Health Centre

>Sweihan Health Centre

>Al Dhafra Clinic in Madinat Zayed

>Madinat Zayed Hospital

>Ghayathi Hospital

>Al Mirfa Hospital

>Delma Hospital

>Al Sila Hospital

>Liwa Hospital

>Al Bateen Council

>Supervisor Board

>Falaj Hazaa Council (Al Ain)

>Zayed City Council (Al Dhafra)