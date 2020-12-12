Senior Rajasthan leader returns to BJP after two years

Ghanshyam Tiwari, the senior Rajasthan leader returns to BJP after 2 years. He quits BJP party in 2018 and joined Congress after a tiff with then CM Vasundhara Raje. At the event in Jaipur the last day in the presence of the party president Satish Poonia he rejoins the party.

In 2018 after being accusing Vasundhara Raje as an autocrat Ghanshyam Tiwari had resigned from his post at Rajasthan BJP. He sent his resignation letter to then BJP chief Amit Shah and went on to join the Congress. However, the anti-Vasundhara camp has now grown stronger, paving way for Ghanshyam Tiwari’s return. MGhanshyam Tiwari was a five-time MLA and a veteran leader in Rajasthan politics, is a known bete noire of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in the state’s political circles.

