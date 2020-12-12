UAE police extends 50% discount on traffic fines

The 50% discount on traffic fines has been extended. The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced this. The Ras Al Khaimah Police has announced the discount scheme earlier to mark the 49th National Day of UAE. The offer was earlier announced from December 2 to December 8. Now the discount scheme was extended up to December 23.

“The move is aimed to bring happiness to residents and reduce their financial burdens. The discount spans “all kinds of vehicles, all traffic violations and all vehicle impoundment periods,” the police said.

Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah had also announced 50 per cent discount on traffic fines to mark the National Day.