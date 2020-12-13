CAA will be implemented in Bengal soon, Center will go ahead amid government opposition

The BJP’s National Secretary Kailash Vijaiwargia has been opposed to the CAA in Bengal. The National Security Council has been appointed as the First Secretary to the West Bengal. He was speaking to the media in Thakurnagar, 24 Parganas.

Thakurnagar is a major prophet for the backward parents. The Hindu refugees who have been sent to West Bengal from the kingdom of Bangladesh in the divisional and subsequent decades are the main religious communities of the state. The long-term need for stable citizenship was a long-term necessity.

He also said that it would be better if the state was supported by the control. He was also not edited by the National Register and was not aware of anything.