Covid-19 Updates: 1194 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. The recovery rate has reached at 88.5%. The fatality rate has reached at 0.3%.

1194 new coronavirus cases were reported along with 631 new recoveries and 8 deaths in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in the country has rised to 184,949. The overall recoveries has surged to 163,679. The death toll is at 617.

At present there are 20,653 active cases in UAE. Meanwhile, 143,781 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till now has reached at 18.2 million.