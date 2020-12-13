Emirates Airlines announces new flight service

Dubai based air carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced a new flight service. Emirates Airlines announced that it will operate a one-off A380 service to Bahrain on December 15. The special flight is announced to mark the 49th National Day celebrations.

The flight will depart from Dubai at 4.05pm and arrive in Bahrain at 4.35pm. It will depart from Bahrain at 5.45pm and arrive in Dubai at 8pm.

Passengers from Bahrain and other GCC countries can take a free Covid-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai, or do their test 96 hours prior to departure.