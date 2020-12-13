Madrassas, sanskrit tols to be shut soon as per government approval !!!

Guwahati; The Assam cabinet sanctioned a request to seal down all government-operated madrassas and Sanskrit tols (schools), and a statement in this concern will be submitted during the forthcoming winter session of the state Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

“Existing laws related to madrassas and Sanskrit tols will be repealed. A bill will be introduced in the next session of the Assembly,” the spokesperson of the Assam government, said.

The winter session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will start on December 28. There are 610 state-operated madrassas across Assam and the administration has been disbursing Rs 260 crore yearly for these academies, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.