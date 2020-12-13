‘Stop “atrocities” against farmers’: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has asked the union government to stop the atrocities against farmers and to recall the new farm laws. The SP leader has accused that new farm laws were brought in for “looting” farmers.

In a statement issued, Yadav accused that the BJP government has become a “puppet in the hands of capitalists”. The SP leader said that the farmers of the country have understood that the BJP government is “adopting different tactics to snatch their land and harvest”.

The Samajwadi Party is conducting ‘Kisan Yatras’ in Uttar Pradesh for expressing solidarity with farmers.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.