The comeback of laptop brand VAIO in India is confirmed. Read more!!!

VAIO laptops that once wooed Indian consumers with its sleek design, is set to make a comeback to the India market after it signed a pact with Hong Kong-based Nexstgo Company Limited. Nexstgo said that the first two models of VAIO laptops for the India market after the comeback will be unveiled as early as January.

Since the past few months, the sales of laptops have spiked in the country. To capitalize on the growing market, it looks like the Japanese laptop brand VAIO, which stayed out of the market for years is planning to re-enter the Indian market. Alex Chung, CEO, Nexstgo said, “The brand has previously witnessed unrivalled demand from the Indian market, and we believe that the country’s burgeoning tech-enthusiasts and young business professionals will be elated to experience VAIO’s premium solutions once again.”



With the Flipkart teasers suggesting the imminent launch of the VAIO laptops in India, it looks like the brand has a lot for us in store. We can expect VAIO to take on existing players in the PC market such as HP, Dell, Acer, and Xiaomi among others. We are yet to see the targeted price segments of VAIO in the country and we can expect to get further details in the coming days.



