The final discussion with protesting farmers may happen in the next 24 to 48 hours: Deputy CM

Yesterday, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala expressed hope that the final round of talks between the protesting farmers and the Centre will happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Chautala said, “The way the Centre is holding talks (with the farmers), they also want a resolution. I’m hopeful that in 24 to 48 hours, the final round of talks will be held between the central government and farmers’ leaders and it will lead to a conclusive result.”

He noted, “It’s my responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union Ministers, I’m hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent and the standoff will be resolved. The center is positive.”