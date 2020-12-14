1092 coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at % in UAE. The fatality rate now stands at %.

Meanwhile, 1092 new coronavirus infection cases were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours taking the overall infection tally to 186,041. 670 new recoveries were also reported. The total recoveries now stands at 164,349. 1 new death due to Covid-19 was also reported taking the death toll to 618.

At present there are 21074 active cases in UAE. The Ministry has conducted 98,562 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till date has reached at 18.5 million.