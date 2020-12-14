‘2-year-old refused to wear mask’ ; Family forcefully removed from Airlines!!!

A couple stated they were moved out of the United Airlines because their two-year-old daughter denied wearing a face mask. The woman shared her bad experience on social media. Alison Orbán shared a video on Instagram, where she was at the airport with her husband and daughter Edlin after removed from the plane, on Friday.“We just removed from a flight, because our two-year-old child was not wearing a mask,” said Orbon. DailyMail reported that the family was journeying from Colorado to Newark, New Jersey.

The video clip shows the plane crew exiting the plane, even as parents try to set a mask on their daughter’s face. But the child is stubborn about not sporting a mask and shortly a crew member reaches to the family and requests them to vacate the plane. The airline has explained that the family is not prohibited from flying with United Airlines hereafter.

“Hello, sir. I’m going to ask you to grab your luggage and get out of the plane,” the crew member can be heard saying. Orban’s husband replied: “You are kidding me. Why? We are holding this mask here on her face.” However, the crew member told them to vacate the plane, even as the couple attempted to persuade them that they could not compel their daughter to put it on because she was ‘crying’. The family is seen to gather their belongings and exit the plane.