An unbelievable makeover for a guest worker girl; Watch the video

Cinematographer Mahadevan Thampi’s new photo shoot has gone viral. The shoot was a glamorous makeover for the girl chosen from the street vendors instead of the models he had seen.

Mahadevan Thampi says that the photoshoot was a joint effort to share this idea with his friends, which has been on his mind for a long time.

In this photoshoot produced by Clap Media, the model was given a gorgeous makeover by makeup-man Prab and Sherin in Costume Iana Designs. The photoshoot went viral shortly after uploading. Mahadevan Thampi said that what made him happier than the success of the photoshoot was seeing the happiness of the young woman who was a model that day.