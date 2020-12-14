Customs seize foreign currencies worth Rs 1.35 crore, 2 kilograms of gold

The Air Customs officials has seized 2.42 kilograms of smuggled gold and foreign currencies worth Rs 1.35 crore. The Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport has seized this in three different incidents.

The officials has seized 12 gold chains, 5 gold coins and 2 gold foils, weighing 1.10 kg valued at Rs 56 lakhs were recovered from 7 passengers who arrived the airport in flight IX-1644. The gold chains were hidden in handbags, in mobile covers, whereas the gold foils and coins were ingeniously concealed in a carton box.

In another incident, the officials seized 17 gold cut bits, 10 gold chains and 2 rectangular plates weighing 1.32 valued at Rs 67 lakhs from baggage of 8 passengers.

The Customs has recovered foreign currency from another passenger. The officials recovered 19,500 Saudi Riyals in 500 denomination and 11,000 US Dollars in 100 denomination, equivalent to Rs 12 lakhs.