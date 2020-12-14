Gold worth Rs.3.16 crore seized from car

Police has seized smuggled gold worth Rs.3.16 crore from a car. The Maharashtra police has arrested two people and recovered 6 kilograms of gold from them in Solapur.

Police after getting a tip-off has stopped and searched a car that has been coming from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and recovered the gold. The gold was being transported from Visakhapatnam to Sangli in Maharashtra. Police seized the gold under the Criminal Procedure Code Section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property).

“We received information about transportation of gold, so, a team was deployed on the highway outside Solapur and a suspected car was intercepted on Sunday evening. The two people who were in the car neither produced any valid documents to prove their ownership over the gold nor gave satisfactory answers about the precious metal,” Superintendent of Police (Solapur rural) Tejaswini Satpute said.