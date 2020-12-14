HRITHIK-KANGANA WAR ; Case to be investigated by Crime Branch

Hrithik Roshan’s FIR, which he reported in 2016, has been assigned from Cyber Cell to Crime Branch. Hrithik Roshan had acquired hundreds of emails during 2013 and 2014. He had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Cell in 2016. The emails were sent from actress Kangana Ranaut’s email ID. The case was registered by Hrithik against unidentified people under section 419 of IPC. Currently, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani had composed a letter to the commissioner of police stating that there had been no progress in the investigation of the case.

The letter reads as;

“We write to you on behalf of our client Mr. Hrithik Roshan. Our client lodged an FIR bearing C.R.No.78/ 2016 dated 23.05.2016, with the cybercrime police station against unidentified individuals for offenses punishable under sections 419 IPC r/w. sections 66(c) and 66 (d) of the IT Act. A copy of the FIR is attached herewith for ease of reference. Our client co-operated with the investigation and handed over his electronic devices. It is pertinent to state that despite an order dated 30.11.2016, passed by the Ld. Magistrate, Esplanade Court, directing return of our client’s laptop and phone he has not collected the same as he wanted to assist the police reach the real culprits who had impersonated him.

“Pursuant thereto, a complaint dated April 07, 2017, was also filed with the cybercrime police station. In the said complaint the immense harassment and stalking caused to our client have been detailed at length. A copy of the said complaint is hereto attached for ease of reference. Our client handed over all the relevant documents viz copies of all the emails, his passport, etc.

“Our client also met the top police officials when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, to date, there has been no progress in the investigation and the aforementioned cases are still pending.”We thus request to kindly look into the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016.”

Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut’s battle is regarded as one of Bollywood’s most unpleasing disputes. Hrithik and Kangana punched each other with legal statements in 2016. Hrithik lodged a legal notice against Kangana Ranaut for naming him her ‘silly ex’ during a public talk in 2016. Then it was disclosed that Kangana had sent infinite emails to Hrithik during their affair back in 2014. In his statement, Hrithik had noted that he met Kangana on May 24, 2014, at Karan Johar’s birthday party, when Kangana went to Hrithik and thanked him for valuing her work in Queen, through an email.

“On coming to understand about Hrithik’s actual email ID, you (Kangana) mailed a storm of emails to him. Our client attempted to flout all the emails around 1439 to him even though it amounted to mental assault and tension. Except sending emails to our client you have also been telling people in the film industry about your affair with him and then called our client a ‘silly ex’,” the notice said.

Kangana said that Hrithik himself had furnished the email-id on which they were communicating till May 2014.”My client (Kangana) states that it was Hrithik who wanted to communicate from a newly created ID because of his impending divorce. To safeguard his name, image, and reputation your client (Hrithik) time and again malafidely and in mischief hacked my client’s email ID and deleted all the emails sent by him (sic),” said Kangana’s statement. Hrithik and Kangana worked jointly in Kites (2010), and later in Krrish 3 (2013). The gossips of their affair began doing the bands after Krrish 3, and they were said to have reached during the shooting of the movie.