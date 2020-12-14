Legendary Actor Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary 2020 Special

Raj Kapoor was an Indian film actor, producer and director of Indian cinema. He is widely regarded as the greatest showman in the history of Indian cinema and entertainment. He received multiple accolades, including three National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards in India.

The Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award is named after Kapoor. He was a two-time nominee for the Palme d’Or grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival for his films Awaara (1951) and Boot Polish (1954). His performance in Awaara was ranked as one of the top ten greatest performances of all time by Time magazine. His films attracted worldwide audiences, particularly in Asia and Europe.

Raj Kapoor, who introduced many dreams floating in blue eyes through films, dared to portray social inequalities on the screen with entertainment. In keeping with Nehru’s socialist concept, Raj Kapoor made entertaining films with social messages to take the country forward in the path of progress after independence. Be it unemployment or circus artists, or widow weddings, Raj Kapoor wrapped them in the fabric of entertainment and presented them on the screen beautifully.