Naples honours Diego Maradona with nativity figurine…..

Naples (Italy): The late football legend Diego Maradona played for Italian club Napoli from 1984 to 1991, scoring 81 times in 188 appearances for the club. This was the golden age of Maradona’s football career and the golden age of the club’s history. Now the southern Italian city of Naples is expressing their love for their beloved Maradona in a very different way.

Naples is getting busy with Christmas. The city and the country are busy preparing crib and buying baby statues of Jesus, his mother and Joseph’s father. The people of Naples wait for new statues every year.

The main attraction in Naples this time is the statue of football legend Diego Maradona wearing Napoli jersey and wings like angels. This statue of Maradona was created by artist Jenny de Virgilio. It was unveiled by Maradona’s brother Hugo, who lives in Naples.