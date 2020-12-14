Union government issues guidelines for covid-19 vaccinations: All you need to know

The union government has issued the guidelines for mass Covid-19 vaccinations. The union government has launched a digital plat form to track the process. The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system–a digitalised platform–will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis.

The union government has made it clear that the COVID-19 vaccine will begiven first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age. This will be followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability.

Vaccinating 100-200 people in each session per day, monitoring them for 30 minutes after administering the shots for any adverse event and allowing only one beneficiary at a time are among the guidelines. Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritisation, and there will be no provision for on-the-spot registrations.

For registration any of the 12 photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport and pension document, are required.