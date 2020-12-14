Virat Kohli’s first Audi R8 car seen lying in the police station…Here’s why!!!

Everyone knows that Virat Kohli is very fond of cars and his garage contains various posh and luxury cars. He is also a brand ambassador of Audi India for a long time now. The 32-year old lays his hands on a new car with every new launch from Audi India.

Now there have been reports that Kohli’s car is lying in the police station and this has confused his fans that why the Indian captain’s car is with the police. No, as you think he is not at all involved in any criminal case.

In 2016, he sold it to a man named Sagar Thakkar. Sagar bought the car from the India cricketer to gift it to his girlfriend. He however, fell in trouble because of his involvement in a mega scam and was arrested by Mumbai Police. He went into hiding, and the Mumbai Police raided his properties and seized the Audi R8.

In 2019, an automobile enthusiast wrote on social media platforms, “That’s @virat.kohli’s ex Audi R8 V10 in a miserable state somewhere in Thane! After being impounded, the car has been sitting at police grounds for a year now. The car has been flooded and even floated from one end of to ground to another. Painful to see such good cars in such a dire state. Don’t know if this is even worth rescuing now.”