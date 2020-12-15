5-day ‘total lockdown’ from December 31 announced

Country has decided to impose a ‘total lockdown’ for 5-days. Turkey government has decided to impose the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey announced this.

The five-day full lockdown will begin on December 31 and go until the morning of Jan. 4 Anyone found breaking the lockdown will be fined around 3,150 Turkish lira.

The data released by the Health Ministry in Turkey has showed that the death toll due to Covid-19 has reached at 16,646 in Turkey. 29,617 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country on Monday.

Turkey is one of the most worst-hit nations in the world.