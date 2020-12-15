At least four tigers and 20 elephants were killed by locals; UCM alleges officials negligence.

At least four tigers and 20 elephants in Tamil Nadu have been killed in 2020 by locals while attempting to prevent the animals from entering their property. United Conservation Movement (UCM), an environmental protection group alleges that all four dead tigers were poisoned and the elephants were killed either by poisoning or with fruit bombs.

“On September 9, five wild dogs were found dead in Singara range, Masinagudi. Forensic reports reveal the dholes had been poisoned. Organophosphorus was found in the viscera of all five dholes. They were actually aiming to kill a tiger. This should have prompted the deputy director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Srikanth, to improve the protection mechanism. He should have been all the more alert as people from the tribal community were bent on getting rid of Tiger 23 (identification number for the tiger) which had killed a woman on August 31, 2020. Callousness led to the death of a tigress on November 20. Again the forensic experts found traces of organophosphorus in its viscera, indicating the tigress, which had cubs, had been deliberately poisoned,” Vijaykrishna Raj who handles Tamil Nadu operation of UCM, said.

