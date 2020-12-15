Commodity Market: Gold prices edges high

The price of precious metals -gold and silver- has surged in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the February gold futures were up 0.2% to Rs. 49,035 per 10 gram. Silver futures were up by 0.26% to Rs. 63,634 per kg. In the previous session, gold prices had slumped about 0.8% while silver had declined 0.5%.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has remained firm at Rs.39968 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4966.

In global markets, gold prices edged up 0.2% to $1,831.9 per ounce while silver rose 0.2% to $23.87 an ounce.