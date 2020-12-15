Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 88.1% in UAE

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 88.1% in UAE. The fatality rate has reached at 0.3%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE.

Meanwhile, 1226 new coronavirus cases along with 674 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 187,267.

The total recoveries mounted to 165,023. The death toll climbed to 622. At present there were 21,662 active cases in the country.

The ministry also conducted 155,176 additional Covid-19 tests. The number of total tests done till date in UAE has reached at 18.6 million.