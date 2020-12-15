‘Crony capitalists’ are best friends of Modi government’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on the Narendra Modi led union government. The Congress leader attacked the union government over its response to dissenting voices in the country.

” For Modi Govt: Dissenting students are anti-nationals. Concerned citizens are urban naxals. Migrant labourers are Covid carriers. Rape victims are nobody. Protesting farmers are Khalistani. And Crony capitalists are best friends”, tweeted Rahil Gandhi.

The Congress leader has been attacking the union government continuously over a series of matters including farmers’ protest.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.