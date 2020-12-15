Gulf country begins registering people for Covid vaccination

A gulf country has started registering people for Covid-19 vaccination. Health Ministry in Saudi Arabia has announced this. The registration for COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia is submitted through http://onelink.to/yjc3nj.

Earlier, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) announced that it has approved the registration of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in the country. The vaccine passed all testing stages and contains a strong immune response against the virus.

“The decision of the Authority’s approval of registering the vaccine was based on the data provided by Pfizer on November 24, 2020, as soon as the requirements were completed, the Authority began reviewing and evaluating the registration files from several aspects,” SFDA said in a statement.