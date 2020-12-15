Kamala Harris and Biden ready to rule America….

Washington: The United States is preparing for a new administration. The 538-member Electoral College has officially elected Joe Biden as its new president and Kamala Harris as its vice president. President-elect Joe Biden responded that he was proud of the success of the democratic process despite the challenges.

Official calculations were made regarding the votes cast in the election. Joe Biden received 306 votes in the U.S. House of Representatives. At the same time, Trump won only 232 electoral votes.

Kamala Harris, of Indian descent, has made history as US Vice President. Kamala Harris is the first woman to become US Vice President. Kamala Harris is the first Indian to reach this position. She also holds the distinction of being the first non-white or non-white person to hold the position of Vice President. The 55 – year – old Kamala is the first Asian American to be nominated by a major political party for a prominent position in the United States.

The Democratic Party has nominated Kamala Harris for the post of Vice President. With the victory of the party’s presidential candidate Joe Biden, it has been confirmed that Kamala Harris will become the Vice President. Biden became president following his victory in Pennsylvania.